Trump advises against approaching Poland, which was attacked by Russian drones

US President Donald Trump commented on the situation with Russian drones that crossed the Polish border, calling to avoid approaching the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's interview with Fox News.

Details

When asked by the hosts what he planned to "do with Putin" regarding the incident with Russian drones that entered Polish airspace, Trump advised not to approach Warsaw.

I'm not going to defend anyone, but they were indeed shot down and they fell. But in no case should you approach Poland - he said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the day when a reporter asked about Russian drones in Polish airspace, US President Donald Trump remained silent.

