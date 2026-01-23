$43.180.08
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 23155 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 20823 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM • 20175 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17794 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17748 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34167 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15976 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16447 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18931 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Trump administration banned the use of fetal tissue in scientific research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Trump administration has banned NIH funding for projects using human embryonic tissue obtained from abortions. This decision revokes previous government approvals and aims to implement alternative methods of biomedical research.

Trump administration banned the use of fetal tissue in scientific research

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has ceased funding any projects that use human embryonic tissues obtained from abortions. The new policy, introduced by the Donald Trump administration, revokes previous government approvals and aims to implement alternative methods for biomedical research. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to an official statement from NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya dated January 22, 2026, the agency will no longer provide grants or sign contracts for research involving the use of fetal tissues. The restrictions apply to both internal institute laboratories and external scientific institutions receiving government support. Bhattacharya emphasized that this decision aims to ensure that scientific developments align with "the ethical values of the American people" and are based on advanced disease modeling technologies.

Arguments of the scientific community and proponents of the ban

The ban has sparked a heated debate among scientists, as fetal tissues have been used for decades to study cancer, HIV, Parkinson's disease, and vaccine development.

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase14.01.26, 20:17 • 4469 views

Many researchers argue that there are currently no adequate substitutes for studying human brain development or the immune system. At the same time, proponents of the new policy point to progress in the use of organoids, artificial intelligence, and adult stem cells, which, in their opinion, make the use of embryonic tissues outdated and unethical.

Further plans for cell lines

The new policy does not yet prohibit the use of "cell lines" previously created from fetal cells, which have been cloned in laboratories for decades. However, the NIH director announced that the agency will soon begin consultations on the possibility of completely phasing out human embryonic stem cells in the future. This step is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to reform the U.S. biomedical sector. 

White House announces composition of executive "Peace Council" for Gaza: who is in it17.01.26, 02:33 • 4845 views

Stepan Haftko

Associated Press
Donald Trump
United States