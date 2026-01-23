Trump administration banned the use of fetal tissue in scientific research

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has ceased funding any projects that use human embryonic tissues obtained from abortions. The new policy, introduced by the Donald Trump administration, revokes previous government approvals and aims to implement alternative methods for biomedical research. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to an official statement from NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya dated January 22, 2026, the agency will no longer provide grants or sign contracts for research involving the use of fetal tissues. The restrictions apply to both internal institute laboratories and external scientific institutions receiving government support. Bhattacharya emphasized that this decision aims to ensure that scientific developments align with "the ethical values of the American people" and are based on advanced disease modeling technologies.

Arguments of the scientific community and proponents of the ban

The ban has sparked a heated debate among scientists, as fetal tissues have been used for decades to study cancer, HIV, Parkinson's disease, and vaccine development.

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

Many researchers argue that there are currently no adequate substitutes for studying human brain development or the immune system. At the same time, proponents of the new policy point to progress in the use of organoids, artificial intelligence, and adult stem cells, which, in their opinion, make the use of embryonic tissues outdated and unethical.

Further plans for cell lines

The new policy does not yet prohibit the use of "cell lines" previously created from fetal cells, which have been cloned in laboratories for decades. However, the NIH director announced that the agency will soon begin consultations on the possibility of completely phasing out human embryonic stem cells in the future. This step is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to reform the U.S. biomedical sector.

White House announces composition of executive "Peace Council" for Gaza: who is in it