Trump accuses USAID of corruption and demands to close the agency

President of the United States Donald Trump accused the American humanitarian agency USAID of corruption and called for its immediate closure. This was reported by UNN with reference to Donald Trump's page on the Truth Social social network.

Details

On Friday, February 07, US President Donald Trump said that “corruption has reached unprecedented levels” in the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and therefore it should be disbanded.

The news about USAID is driving left-wing radicals crazy, and they can't do anything about it. The ways in which the money was spent, most of it fraudulently, are completely incomprehensible. We have not seen this level of corruption for a long time. Close it down! - the US President said in a statement

At the same time, the head of the White House did not provide any concrete evidence of corruption.

Recall

Labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its attempt to dissolve USAID and furlough 10,000 employees. The plaintiffs argue that the president's actions are unconstitutional and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Trump plans to cut USAID to 300 employees from 10,000: what's going on