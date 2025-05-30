$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Trump accused China of "complete violation" of trade agreement with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

US President Donald Trump has stated that China has completely violated the agreement on customs duties, which is increasing tensions in bilateral trade between the countries. The United States and China previously agreed to reduce customs duties for 90 days.

Trump accused China of "complete violation" of trade agreement with the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of a "complete breach" of an agreement to ease tariff pressure on bilateral trade, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, has COMPLETELY BROKEN ITS DEAL WITH US. Here's to Mr. NICE GUY!

– Trump wrote on his social media network Truth Social on Friday.

Details

The American leader did not specify how exactly China is failing to comply with the agreement reached earlier this month in Switzerland. At the time, both countries said they would cut tariffs on a "tit-for-tat" basis and continue trade negotiations.

US court suspends Trump's import duty cancellation: details of the decision29.05.25, 23:13 • 3162 views

Amid Trump's new statement on trade relations with China, U.S. stock futures fell nearly 1%, and S&P 500 contracts fell 0.3%.

Trump plans to increase arms sales to Taiwan: what will change in US-China relations30.05.25, 16:04 • 800 views

Recall

The United States and China agreed on May 11 to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other's goods. They agreed on a 90-day grace period. This was done to ease trade tensions and prepare substantive agreements to resolve disputes.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
United States
