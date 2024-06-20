Tropical Storm Alberto hits the United States and Mexico, killing 3 people

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 2646 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17998 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 155871 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162515 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212575 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246863 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153058 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371095 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183547 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 2646 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155871 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142802 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13024 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14180 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18188 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19294 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38186 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Tropical Storm Alberto hits the United States and Mexico, killing 3 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16802 views

Tropical Storm Alberto hit the United States and Mexico, bringing heavy rains that killed three people in northeastern Mexico, but also gave hope to the drought-stricken region, and authorities welcomed much-needed precipitation.

Tropical Storm Alberto hits the United States and Mexico, killing 3 people

Tropical Storm Alberto hit northeastern Mexico early Thursday morning as the first named storm of the season, bringing with it heavy rains that killed three people, but also giving hope to a region suffering from a prolonged and severe drought, UNN writes citing AP.

Details

Mexican authorities downplayed the risk posed by Alberto and instead pinned hopes on its ability to meet the arid region's water needs.

"The speed (of the wind) is not such that it is considered a risk," Tamaulipasa Secretary of State for hydrological resources Raul Quiroga Alvarez said during a news conference late Wednesday. Instead, he invited people to happily greet "Alberto". "This is what we have been striving for for eight years in all of Tamaulipas," he said.

Most of Mexico is suffering from severe drought, especially northern Mexico. Kary noted that the state's water reserves are exhausted, and Mexico has a huge debt to the United States for water due to the joint use of the Rio Grande River.

"This is a win - win event for Tamaulipas," he said.

Authorities have closed schools in Tamaulipas until the end of the week, as local flooding could occur.

In the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon, civil protection authorities reported three rain-related deaths due to Alberto. They reported that one person died on the La sila River in Monterey, the state capital, and that two minors died from electric shock in the municipality of Allende. Local media reported that the minors were cycling in the rain.

Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia wrote in X that Metro and public transport will be suspended in Monterrey from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, when the Alberto will subside.

On Wednesday evening, Alberto was about 220 kilometers east of Tampico, Mexico, and about 510 kilometers southeast of Brownsville, Texas, at a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving west.

Alberto also brought rain and flooding to the Texas coast.

The US National Weather Service said that the main danger for the southern coastal part of Texas is flooding due to rain. On Wednesday, the service said there was a "high probability" of flash flooding in southern coastal Texas. Tornadoes or water tornadoes are possible.

On Wednesday, road flooding and dangerous rebound currents were observed in areas along the Texas coast, and water tornadoes were seen at sea.

Alberto was expected to weaken quickly on land and dissipate on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alberto is moving to the southern United States and northeastern Mexico20.06.24, 02:35 • 22423 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mexico
Texas
United States
Twitter
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91