Tropical Storm Alberto is moving to the southern United States and northeastern Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22423 views

Tropical Storm Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of the hurricane season, and is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding to northeastern Mexico and South Texas.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first hurricane season to be named. Alberto is currently moving 300 kilometers east of Tampico, Mexico, and 480 kilometers southeast of Brownsville, Texas. This is reported by the AP, reports UNN.

Details

According to the National Hurricane Tracking Center in Miami, the maximum sustained wind speed was 65 km/h.

A tropical storm is considered rain with strong stable winds, having a speed of 62 to 117 km/h. If the wind speed exceeds this indicator, then the storm is considered a hurricane.

On average, there are 14 major storms in the Atlantic during hurricane season (which are given a name), half of which reach hurricane level, but usually no more than three become serious hurricanes.

addition

According to forecasts of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hurricane season, which began on June 1 and will last until November 30, will be significantly more intense than usual. It is expected that there will be from 17 to 25 storms, up to 13 hurricanes, including about four large ones.

Initially, Storm Alberto was moving west at a speed of 15 km/h. A tropical storm warning was in effect from the coast of Texas in the San Luis Pass area south to the mouth of the Rio Grande and from the northeast coast of Mexico south from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.

According to representatives of the center, a slight strengthening of the storm is forecast on Wednesday before its core reaches land on Thursday.

The storm is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland, and Alberto is likely to disperse over Mexico on Thursday

the Center said in a statement.

It is expected that in northeastern Mexico and in southern Texas, from 13 to 25 centimeters of precipitation will fall. The maximum amount of water accumulation – up to 51 centimeters – is possible in elevated areas of the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

Flash floods are also likely, and landslides are possible in some areas, the Center said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

