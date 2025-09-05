Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuated

The Tretyakov Gallery is on fire in the Russian capital, 11 people have been evacuated, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to 112, thick black smoke is pouring from the gallery's basement. 11 people have been evacuated from the building.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are heading to the scene.

Currently, there is no information about casualties or the exact causes of the fire.

