New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 13772 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 18694 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 16845 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 29479 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 38605 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 34010 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 61635 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 45217 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 56389 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Tupolev Tu-22M

Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The Tretyakov Gallery is on fire in Moscow. Thick black smoke is coming from the basement, 11 people have been evacuated.

Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuated

The Tretyakov Gallery is on fire in the Russian capital, 11 people have been evacuated, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to 112, thick black smoke is pouring from the gallery's basement. 11 people have been evacuated from the building.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are heading to the scene.

Currently, there is no information about casualties or the exact causes of the fire.

Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details01.09.25, 03:32 • 15318 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World