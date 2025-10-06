Travelers warned of possible delays at the Polish border: what's it about

$41.230.05
48.380.12
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5048 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14313 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17841 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21685 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46658 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27471 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35088 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63388 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75693 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90868 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - Reuters
October 6, 06:22 AM • 11099 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential election
October 6, 06:25 AM • 12764 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
October 6, 06:37 AM • 22070 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
October 6, 08:19 AM • 25203 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
12:01 PM • 12861 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 12885 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 25228 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 46636 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 173019 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 101615 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 59464 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 56332 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 131944 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 64345 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 65887 views
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Travelers warned of possible delays at the Polish border: what's it about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

On October 7, traffic will be restricted at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to road repairs. The work will last until October 30, 2025, which will slow down the passage of vehicles leaving the country.

Travelers warned of possible delays at the Polish border: what's it about

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, from October 7, at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, there will be a temporary restriction of movement due to road repairs, a slowdown in the passage of vehicles for departure is expected, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On October 7, road repairs will begin in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

According to the report, the works will begin on October 7 at 09:00 on the lanes - both for entry into Ukraine and for exit, and will last preliminarily until October 30, 2025.

As reported, the repairs will start from the entry lanes, where traffic will be temporarily completely blocked, and transport will be directed to one of the lanes designated for exit from Ukraine.

"Due to this, a slowdown in the processing of vehicles for departure is possible, as only one lane will be operating," the report says.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints.

New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service06.10.25, 09:51 • 21685 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland