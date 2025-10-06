Travelers warned of possible delays at the Polish border: what's it about

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, from October 7, at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, there will be a temporary restriction of movement due to road repairs, a slowdown in the passage of vehicles for departure is expected, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On October 7, road repairs will begin in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. - reported the State Border Guard Service.

According to the report, the works will begin on October 7 at 09:00 on the lanes - both for entry into Ukraine and for exit, and will last preliminarily until October 30, 2025.

As reported, the repairs will start from the entry lanes, where traffic will be temporarily completely blocked, and transport will be directed to one of the lanes designated for exit from Ukraine.

"Due to this, a slowdown in the processing of vehicles for departure is possible, as only one lane will be operating," the report says.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints.

