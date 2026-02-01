Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of California

Scientists on a research vessel off the coast of central California spotted a Waved Albatross, marking only the second recorded sighting of this bird north of Central America. This was reported by Science Alert, informs UNN.

It is noted that the yellow-billed bird with black button eyes, whose wingspan can reach 2.4 meters and spends most of its life in the air over the ocean, was also associated with a mystery: researchers wonder how and why a species known to breed in the Galapagos Islands – approximately 4800 kilometers away – got so far north.

For scientists, this is a "vagrant" bird that travels far beyond its typical range. It was spotted 37 kilometers off the coast of Point Piedras Blancas, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It doesn't seem to be in a hurry to return south. I can't even believe what I saw. I'm still in shock - commented marine ornithologist Tammy Russell on the video.

According to her, it is almost impossible to determine why the bird ended up so far from its home. Perhaps it could have been carried north by a storm. At the same time, some birds have a "wandering spirit" and simply fly further than others.

It probably didn't breed last season, as adults lay eggs in the spring, and chicks leave the nests by January. Perhaps during its "sabbatical year," it went on a journey and will later return to the Galapagos to reunite with its mate next season. Who knows how long it will stay here and if it will return at all. That's why such observations are so special - suggests the scientist.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature calls albatrosses – the largest birds in the Galapagos Islands – a critically endangered species. According to the American Bird Conservancy, its range is limited to the tropics. It nests on lava fields among scattered boulders and sparse vegetation.

The lifespan of these birds can reach 45 years. They feed mainly on fish, squid, and crustaceans.

