Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of California

11:12 AM • 9804 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 13400 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 16835 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 33578 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 51077 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 35514 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 33504 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26700 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16692 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14239 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 50201 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 78977 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 57425 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 63492 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 64948 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bild

Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13321 views

Scientists have recorded the second sighting of a Waved Albatross north of Central America. The bird, which breeds on the Galapagos Islands, was spotted off the coast of central California.

Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of California

Scientists on a research vessel off the coast of central California spotted a Waved Albatross, marking only the second recorded sighting of this bird north of Central America. This was reported by Science Alert, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the yellow-billed bird with black button eyes, whose wingspan can reach 2.4 meters and spends most of its life in the air over the ocean, was also associated with a mystery: researchers wonder how and why a species known to breed in the Galapagos Islands – approximately 4800 kilometers away – got so far north.

For scientists, this is a "vagrant" bird that travels far beyond its typical range. It was spotted 37 kilometers off the coast of Point Piedras Blancas, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It doesn't seem to be in a hurry to return south. I can't even believe what I saw. I'm still in shock

- commented marine ornithologist Tammy Russell on the video.

According to her, it is almost impossible to determine why the bird ended up so far from its home. Perhaps it could have been carried north by a storm. At the same time, some birds have a "wandering spirit" and simply fly further than others.

It probably didn't breed last season, as adults lay eggs in the spring, and chicks leave the nests by January. Perhaps during its "sabbatical year," it went on a journey and will later return to the Galapagos to reunite with its mate next season. Who knows how long it will stay here and if it will return at all. That's why such observations are so special

- suggests the scientist.

For reference

The International Union for Conservation of Nature calls albatrosses – the largest birds in the Galapagos Islands – a critically endangered species. According to the American Bird Conservancy, its range is limited to the tropics. It nests on lava fields among scattered boulders and sparse vegetation.

The lifespan of these birds can reach 45 years. They feed mainly on fish, squid, and crustaceans.

Recall

In Lviv, a pair of swans from Levandivka Lake were temporarily moved to the Home for Rescued Animals due to approaching frosts down to -20°C. The birds will remain there until the weather warms up, and the rescue operation was successful.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

UNN Lite
Animals
California