Populations of more than half of the world's bird species are declining due to deforestation - The Guardian

Scientists have found that the number of more than half of all bird species in the world is decreasing. The reason is deforestation, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Ahead of the biodiversity summit in the United Arab Emirates, scientists have raised the alarm about the state of bird populations.

Currently, a decrease in the number of 61% of bird species has been recorded, whereas nine years ago this figure was 44%.

The fact that three out of five bird species in the world are experiencing population declines shows how deep the biodiversity crisis has become and how urgently governments need to take the measures they have committed to under numerous conventions and agreements. - said BirdLife's scientific coordinator, Dr. Ian Burfield.

