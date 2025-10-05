Train traffic in Lviv region complicated due to threat of missile and drone strikes

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 11:20 PM • 17345 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 52865 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 109797 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 98923 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 101783 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 125512 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 99420 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46154 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53512 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35769 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
80%
745mm
Popular news
Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineOctober 4, 10:58 PM • 15138 views
Vilnius Airport closed due to unknown flying objectsPhotoOctober 4, 11:39 PM • 18469 views
Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USAPhotoOctober 5, 12:13 AM • 21401 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months02:37 AM • 14792 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of Ukraine03:13 AM • 14679 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 109799 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 66790 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 79289 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 125512 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 99420 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 39101 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 37109 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 98926 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 47958 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 50104 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Train traffic in Lviv region complicated due to threat of missile and drone strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

In the Lviv region, the movement of suburban and regional trains may be complicated due to the increased danger of Russian missile and drone strikes. A number of suburban trains in the Stryi direction are running with delays of up to 30 minutes, and regional train No. 826 Lviv - Khmelnytskyi departed with a 30-minute delay.

Train traffic in Lviv region complicated due to threat of missile and drone strikes

Due to the increased danger of Russian missile and drone attacks in Lviv Oblast, the movement of suburban and regional trains may be complicated. This was reported by the Telegram channel Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains, according to UNN.

Details

A number of suburban trains in the Stryi direction are running with delays of up to 30 minutes. Also, regional train No. 826 Lviv - Khmelnytskyi departed from its starting point with a 30-minute delay.

- the message says.

Passengers are asked to listen carefully to announcements at stations and train stations.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.

In addition, the targets of the Russians were critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Khmelnytskyi
Lviv