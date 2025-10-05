Train traffic in Lviv region complicated due to threat of missile and drone strikes

Due to the increased danger of Russian missile and drone attacks in Lviv Oblast, the movement of suburban and regional trains may be complicated. This was reported by the Telegram channel Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains, according to UNN.

Details

A number of suburban trains in the Stryi direction are running with delays of up to 30 minutes. Also, regional train No. 826 Lviv - Khmelnytskyi departed from its starting point with a 30-minute delay. - the message says.

Passengers are asked to listen carefully to announcements at stations and train stations.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.

In addition, the targets of the Russians were critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.