Tragic incident in Kyiv metro: passenger died under the train
At the metro station "Vyrlytsia", a man was hit by a train and died. The body was found under the third carriage, 70 meters from the platform, and traffic at three stations on the "green line" was temporarily restricted.
A passenger who was hit by a train at one of the stations of the Kyiv Metro has died. This was reported by UNN citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Rescuers clarified that at 21:27, a report was received from the metro workers that a person had fallen onto the tracks at the "Vyrlytsia" metro station.
Emergency services found the body of a man under the third carriage, approximately 70 meters from the platform.
It is noted that the deceased was extricated and lifted onto the platform. The circumstances of the incident are currently being established by law enforcement.
Recall
On the evening of Sunday, March 9, at the "Vyrlytsia" station of the Kyiv Metro, a passenger was hit by a train. According to the Kyiv city administration, the "Vyrlytsia", "Boryspilska", and "Chervonyi Khutir" metro stations were closed to passenger entry.
