Tragic fire in Zhytomyr region: two children among the dead
Kyiv • UNN
A deadly fire broke out in a private house in the village of Zamozhne, Zhytomyr district. Four people died, including two children, and another man was hospitalized.
A fire in the Zhytomyr region has claimed the lives of four people, including two children, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to rescuers, a private house was on fire in the village of Zamozhne, Zhytomyr district.
While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the bodies of 4 people, including two children. A man was also injured and hospitalized.
16 rescuers and 4 units of SES equipment were working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.
