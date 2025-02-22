Tragic fire in Zhytomyr region: two children among the dead

A fire in the Zhytomyr region has claimed the lives of four people, including two children, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, a private house was on fire in the village of Zamozhne, Zhytomyr district.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the bodies of 4 people, including two children. A man was also injured and hospitalized.

16 rescuers and 4 units of SES equipment were working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

