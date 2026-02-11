Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: 10 dead and 25 wounded in mass shooting in Canada

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 10, 10:52 PM • 16956 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 18804 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 18757 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 22126 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 19792 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 16614 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 19991 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 25070 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16594 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29233 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clockFebruary 10, 07:17 PM • 3106 views
Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed detailsFebruary 10, 07:29 PM • 3180 views
The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forcesFebruary 10, 07:47 PM • 4622 views
Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing pointFebruary 10, 08:55 PM • 2950 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses12:12 AM • 3542 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 22843 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29233 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 26239 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 42172 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 49857 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Bohodukhiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 21887 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23797 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23444 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49196 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50961 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Spotify

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: 10 dead and 25 wounded in mass shooting in Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

A mass shooting occurred in the town of Tumbler Ridge, Canada, resulting in 10 deaths and 25 injuries. The incident began at a school and continued in a residential building.

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: 10 dead and 25 wounded in mass shooting in Canada

A series of armed attacks in a remote town in northeastern British Columbia has resulted in the deaths of ten people and injuries to 25 others. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident, which began at a local school and continued at a residential building, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country's history. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Reports of a shooting at a high school were received at 1:20 PM local time. Rescuers found the bodies of six deceased and a suspect, who presumably committed suicide, at the scene. Law enforcement later found two more victims in a private home connected to the incident, and one of the injured died during air evacuation to the hospital.

Ryan Rout, who attempted to assassinate Trump, was sentenced to life imprisonment04.02.26, 21:24 • 3671 view

Police Chief Ken Floyd said that investigators are searching additional sites to determine the full extent of the tragedy. The identity of the shooter is not being disclosed at this time as evidence is being collected at the crime scenes. Approximately 25 victims are under medical supervision, most of whom have moderately severe injuries.

Community and government response

The tragedy shocked the small community of Tumbler Ridge, home to only 2,400 people. British Columbia Premier David Eby and other national leaders expressed official condolences to the families of the victims. Police continue to triage the injured and warn that the number of victims may be updated within 24 hours.

Christchurch shooter seeks to appeal conviction and withdraw guilty plea09.02.26, 15:06 • 3046 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Village
Search
Skirmishes
British Columbia
Bloomberg L.P.
Canada