Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: 10 dead and 25 wounded in mass shooting in Canada

A series of armed attacks in a remote town in northeastern British Columbia has resulted in the deaths of ten people and injuries to 25 others. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident, which began at a local school and continued at a residential building, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country's history. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Reports of a shooting at a high school were received at 1:20 PM local time. Rescuers found the bodies of six deceased and a suspect, who presumably committed suicide, at the scene. Law enforcement later found two more victims in a private home connected to the incident, and one of the injured died during air evacuation to the hospital.

Police Chief Ken Floyd said that investigators are searching additional sites to determine the full extent of the tragedy. The identity of the shooter is not being disclosed at this time as evidence is being collected at the crime scenes. Approximately 25 victims are under medical supervision, most of whom have moderately severe injuries.

Community and government response

The tragedy shocked the small community of Tumbler Ridge, home to only 2,400 people. British Columbia Premier David Eby and other national leaders expressed official condolences to the families of the victims. Police continue to triage the injured and warn that the number of victims may be updated within 24 hours.

