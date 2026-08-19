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Tragedy at a gold mine in the Central African Republic: at least 100 people killed in a collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3466 views

An artisanal gold mine collapsed in western CAR, killing at least 100 people. Search operations are ongoing; some miners are missing.

Tragedy at a gold mine in the Central African Republic: at least 100 people killed in a collapse

In the Central African Republic, at least 100 people were killed in the collapse of an artisanal gold mine in the west of the country near the border with Cameroon. UNN reports this, citing EFE and international media.

The final number of victims has not yet been established, and search operations are ongoing.

Details

The tragedy occurred on August 18 at a gold-mining site in the Zamboye area of Nana-Mambéré Prefecture, near the Cameroonian town of Garoua-Boulaï.

Local officials initially reported at least 30 deaths. Later, local deputy official Souleyman Bi said that the number of confirmed victims had risen to at least 100. According to him, this figure is not final.

At the same time, Cameroonian media, citing Garoua-Boulaï Mayor Amadou Abdon, reported that 107 bodies had allegedly been recovered from under the rubble. These figures have not yet received separate confirmation from the Central African Republic's central authorities.

According to eyewitnesses, before the collapse, mine workers heard a loud noise, after which part of the ground gave way and buried the people who were inside the shafts. One local gold miner, Wilfried Ngoloyange, said that cries could be heard at the site after the collapse. Another worker, Florian Gagende, reported that some of the miners are still considered missing.

The search operation is being complicated by a lack of machinery and rescue equipment. According to local residents, much of the work is being carried out by the gold miners themselves. The injured are being taken to the city of Bouar for treatment.

Local authorities say that gold was being extracted at the site using artisanal methods, with insufficient compliance with safety standards. Miners often dig deep shafts and wells without proper reinforcement, significantly increasing the risk of collapses.

Central African Republic government representative Evariste Ngamana expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said that the authorities were working to provide assistance to the victims.

Context

Artisanal gold mining remains an important source of income for thousands of residents of the Central African Republic, particularly in the western regions of the country. At the same time, many such mines operate with minimal oversight and without the necessary safety measures.

In 2026, several fatal accidents have already occurred at gold mines in the country. In March, eight miners were killed in one of the collapses, while in May, 23 people were victims of a collapse at another site. In June, another eight miners were killed when a mine collapsed in Nana-Mambéré Prefecture.

Recall

In March 2026, more than 200 people were killed in a massive landslide at a mine in Congo.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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