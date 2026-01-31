Traffic on one of the routes to Kherson is restricted: temperature fluctuations affected anti-drone nets

Traffic on the M-14 highway in the Kherson-Mykolaiv direction is temporarily restricted due to damage to poles with anti-drone nets. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Traffic on the M-14 highway in the Kherson-Mykolaiv direction is temporarily restricted. Due to a sharp temperature drop, poles with anti-drone nets were damaged. - Prokudin reported.

He urged understanding of the situation, noting that measures are being taken to promptly restore the structures and passage.

Recall

As of the morning of January 31, passage on state roads has been restored in all areas where restrictions were in effect. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Traffic on all state roads has been restored, but difficult winter weather conditions persist in the southern, central, and eastern regions. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.