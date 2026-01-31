Traffic on one of the routes to Kherson is restricted: temperature fluctuations affected anti-drone nets

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
03:43 PM • 1938 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 3662 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 3950 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 4644 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 3098 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 9680 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 16683 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17162 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
January 31, 10:12 AM • 16528 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 23374 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 18665 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 13634 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 12572 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation11:24 AM • 5348 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 4678 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 23366 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 52983 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 34971 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 39608 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 42870 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 12645 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 18746 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 20992 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20065 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 20026 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Traffic on one of the routes to Kherson is restricted: temperature fluctuations affected anti-drone nets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

Traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway is temporarily restricted. The reason is damaged poles with anti-drone nets due to a sharp temperature drop.

Traffic on one of the routes to Kherson is restricted: temperature fluctuations affected anti-drone nets

Traffic on the M-14 highway in the Kherson-Mykolaiv direction is temporarily restricted due to damage to poles with anti-drone nets. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Traffic on the M-14 highway in the Kherson-Mykolaiv direction is temporarily restricted. Due to a sharp temperature drop, poles with anti-drone nets were damaged.

- Prokudin reported.

He urged understanding of the situation, noting that measures are being taken to promptly restore the structures and passage.

Recall

As of the morning of January 31, passage on state roads has been restored in all areas where restrictions were in effect. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Traffic on all state roads has been restored, but difficult winter weather conditions persist in the southern, central, and eastern regions. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykolaiv
Kherson