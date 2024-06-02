Traffic on Goloseevsky Avenue in Kiev is disrupted due to an accident

In Kiev, due to an accident on Goloseevsky Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard. This was reported in the patrol police, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers ask you to take this information into account when planning the route of your trip!

The police also remind about compliance with the requirements of the curfew: in the city of Kiev, it operates from midnight to 5 o'clock in the morning.

In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media