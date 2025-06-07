Traffic of trucks restricted again in Kyiv due to heat

Restrictions on truck traffic are being introduced in Kyiv for the second day in a row, the capital's patrol police said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today, June 7, traffic restrictions for freight transport have been introduced in the capital - the patrol police said on social networks.

In order to preserve the road surface, trucks, as indicated, are prohibited from moving when the air temperature is +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

"Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking lots in the right-of-way of highways and near roadside service facilities," the statement said.

The lifting of the restriction will be announced separately.

Truck traffic restricted in Kyiv due to heat: details