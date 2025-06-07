Traffic of trucks restricted again in Kyiv due to heat
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, on June 7, the movement of trucks was restricted again due to the heat. The ban applies when the air temperature is above +28°C for vehicles weighing more than 24 tons.
Restrictions on truck traffic are being introduced in Kyiv for the second day in a row, the capital's patrol police said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Today, June 7, traffic restrictions for freight transport have been introduced in the capital
In order to preserve the road surface, trucks, as indicated, are prohibited from moving when the air temperature is +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.
"Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking lots in the right-of-way of highways and near roadside service facilities," the statement said.
The lifting of the restriction will be announced separately.
