Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Tags
Authors
Traffic of trucks restricted again in Kyiv due to heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

In Kyiv, on June 7, the movement of trucks was restricted again due to the heat. The ban applies when the air temperature is above +28°C for vehicles weighing more than 24 tons.

Traffic of trucks restricted again in Kyiv due to heat

Restrictions on truck traffic are being introduced in Kyiv for the second day in a row, the capital's patrol police said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today, June 7, traffic restrictions for freight transport have been introduced in the capital

- the patrol police said on social networks.

In order to preserve the road surface, trucks, as indicated, are prohibited from moving when the air temperature is +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

"Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking lots in the right-of-way of highways and near roadside service facilities," the statement said.

The lifting of the restriction will be announced separately.

Truck traffic restricted in Kyiv due to heat: details06.06.25, 11:36 • 2076 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivAuto
