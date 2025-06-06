Truck traffic restricted in Kyiv due to heat: details

Traffic restrictions for trucks are in effect in Kyiv today due to the heat. This was reported by the patrol police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, June 6, traffic restrictions for freight transport have been introduced in the capital. In order to preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when the temperature is +28 degrees Celsius or higher. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons," the police say.

Drivers, as indicated, can wait out the hot period at temporary parking lots in the right-of-way of roads and near roadside service facilities.

