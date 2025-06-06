In Ukraine, June 6 will be hot, but in some places there will be rain with thunderstorms

The weather in Ukraine on Friday, June 06, will be hot, but with rain and thunderstorms in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather without precipitation in most regions will be formed by a field of high atmospheric pressure, we expect short-term summer rains in places only in the northern part, in the afternoon and in the western regions.

In the northern part, in the afternoon and in the western and Vinnytsia regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in places. There will be no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The wind will mostly move in a south-westerly direction, with a speed of 5 to 10 meters per second.

The temperature during the day will be 26 - 31 degrees Celsius. In the Carpathians, 20 - 25 degrees Celsius are expected during the day.

