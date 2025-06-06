$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41786 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89283 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68878 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71520 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74913 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61056 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89849 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63511 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49779 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Journalist Day of Ukraine and Transplantology: what else is celebrated today

June 6

 • 642 views

June 6th is Journalist Day of Ukraine, World Transplantology Day, Pest Control Day, Open Air Cinema Day, and Yo-Yo Birthday.

Journalist Day of Ukraine and Transplantology: what else is celebrated today

Today, June 6, Ukraine marks the Day of Journalist and the World Transplant Day, reports UNN.

Day of Journalist of Ukraine

Today, June 6, journalists celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. The date was chosen by a presidential decree in 1994 to commemorate the fact that the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine was accepted into the International Federation of Journalists in 1992 on this day.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) reported that as of June 2 this year, since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Russians have killed at least 125 media workers.

Among the dead are 18 media workers who performed professional duties and 97 representatives of the media who mobilized to the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

World Transplant Day

Today is World Transplant Day, which aims to draw attention to people living with transplanted organs or awaiting transplantation.

Many people need organ transplantation due to genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, or heart defects. In addition, infections such as hepatitis and chronic diseases such as diabetes also lead to the need for transplantation. In the United States alone, more than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list, and 17 people die every day waiting for organ transplants.

In Ukraine, the first operation of heart retransplantation was performed15.01.25, 12:13 • 31612 views

World Pest Day

This day is celebrated on June 6. Its goal is to raise awareness among the public, government and the media about the important role that the pest control industry plays in protecting health, food, property and the environment from pest threats around the world.

Open Air Cinema Day

It was on June 6, 1933 that Richard Hollingshead, an American car sales manager, opened the world's first open-air cinema in his city of Cadman.

In August 1932, Hollingshead received a patent for his invention, and less than a month before the opening of the world's first open-air cinema, he secured his exclusive right to open such establishments with a second patent for 17 years.

Yo-Yo Day

National Yo-Yo Day is celebrated on June 6. This day, which is also the birthday of Donald F. Duncan, who popularized yo-yos in America.

The first yo-yo popularity came in the 1920s. The term "yo-yo" is still often used by children and adults.

The yo-yo is probably the second oldest toy known to mankind after the doll.

The first yo-yos that have survived were made of terracotta (clay) discs and found in Greece. They are dated to about 500 BC.

Church holidays

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Hilarion.

The man was born in Egypt and from a young age decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord.

For his unwavering faith, he received the gift of healing and miracles from the Lord.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyMultimedia
Greece
United States
Ukraine
