Journalist Day of Ukraine and Transplantology: what else is celebrated today

Today, June 6, Ukraine marks the Day of Journalist and the World Transplant Day, reports UNN.

Day of Journalist of Ukraine

Today, June 6, journalists celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. The date was chosen by a presidential decree in 1994 to commemorate the fact that the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine was accepted into the International Federation of Journalists in 1992 on this day.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) reported that as of June 2 this year, since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Russians have killed at least 125 media workers.

Among the dead are 18 media workers who performed professional duties and 97 representatives of the media who mobilized to the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

World Transplant Day

Today is World Transplant Day, which aims to draw attention to people living with transplanted organs or awaiting transplantation.

Many people need organ transplantation due to genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, or heart defects. In addition, infections such as hepatitis and chronic diseases such as diabetes also lead to the need for transplantation. In the United States alone, more than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list, and 17 people die every day waiting for organ transplants.

In Ukraine, the first operation of heart retransplantation was performed

World Pest Day

This day is celebrated on June 6. Its goal is to raise awareness among the public, government and the media about the important role that the pest control industry plays in protecting health, food, property and the environment from pest threats around the world.

Open Air Cinema Day

It was on June 6, 1933 that Richard Hollingshead, an American car sales manager, opened the world's first open-air cinema in his city of Cadman.

In August 1932, Hollingshead received a patent for his invention, and less than a month before the opening of the world's first open-air cinema, he secured his exclusive right to open such establishments with a second patent for 17 years.

Yo-Yo Day

National Yo-Yo Day is celebrated on June 6. This day, which is also the birthday of Donald F. Duncan, who popularized yo-yos in America.

The first yo-yo popularity came in the 1920s. The term "yo-yo" is still often used by children and adults.

The yo-yo is probably the second oldest toy known to mankind after the doll.

The first yo-yos that have survived were made of terracotta (clay) discs and found in Greece. They are dated to about 500 BC.

Church holidays

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Hilarion.

The man was born in Egypt and from a young age decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord.

For his unwavering faith, he received the gift of healing and miracles from the Lord.