Traders predict euro to fall to parity with dollar

04:44 PM • 1474 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11785 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22066 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14604 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29057 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45933 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65089 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16272 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27875 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35060 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39791 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107680 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1336 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3518 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3656 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11566 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30594 views
Fox News

Traders predict euro to fall to parity with dollar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

The euro exchange rate fell to a four-month low due to rising oil prices. Investors expect stagflation in the eurozone and are massively buying up the US dollar.

Traders are showing the most pessimistic sentiment towards the euro since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago. The protracted war in the Middle East is provoking a jump in energy prices, which creates critical risks for the European economy and puts pressure on the common currency. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The euro exchange rate fell to $1.1507, which is the lowest indicator against the dollar in the last four months. Option market indicators show that bearish sentiment currently corresponds to the panic levels of early 2022 or the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Investors are massively factoring in further weakening of the currency into their forecasts, as euro trading volumes have exceeded average indicators by 3.5 times, with most operations aimed at strengthening the US dollar.

Energy crisis and the threat of parity

The price of oil above $100 per barrel has exposed the structural weakness of the eurozone, where rising energy costs traditionally worsen the trade balance. Fears of a possible fall of the euro below parity with the dollar have reappeared on the market, as already happened in 2022.

Despite expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates twice by the end of the year, traders are more concerned about the threat of stagflation – a combination of high inflation and slowing economic growth.

Dollar on interbank market set a historical record, reaching the 44 hryvnia mark09.03.26, 17:11 • 1312 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Central Bank
Bloomberg L.P.
Ukraine