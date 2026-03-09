Dollar on interbank market set a historical record, reaching the 44 hryvnia mark

$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8860 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18007 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11548 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29898 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26816 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44993 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64488 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105317 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30405 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26697 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34765 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22626 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11231 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11431 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22872 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29899 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 35008 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 105317 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 108 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 332 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 10100 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26870 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30572 views
Dollar on interbank market set a historical record, reaching the 44 hryvnia mark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

For the first time in Ukraine's history, the dollar exchange rate reached the 44 hryvnia mark on the interbank market. The European currency also shows growth to 50.92 hryvnias.

Dollar on interbank market set a historical record, reaching the 44 hryvnia mark

The interbank foreign exchange market of Ukraine recorded an unprecedented level of national currency devaluation. On Monday, March 9, the American dollar officially reached the psychological mark of 44 hryvnias for the first time in history, which became a new absolute maximum for the Ukrainian financial sector. This was reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

Details

During the trading session, the working range of American dollar quotations was set at 43.97-44.00 UAH per dollar. In parallel, the European currency also shows consistently high dynamics, trading in the corridor of 50.9056-50.9228 UAH. Such indicators indicate increased demand for foreign currency and a significant burden on the hryvnia in the current economic situation.

Causes of currency fluctuations

Experts attribute the rapid exchange rate growth to a number of factors, including increased geopolitical tensions and a change in market participants' expectations regarding the volume of international financial assistance.

Despite the fact that the National Bank of Ukraine continues to conduct interventions to smooth out excessive fluctuations, market pressure proved to be powerful enough to update the historical maximum.

Forecasts and impact on the economy

The further fate of the exchange rate will depend on the regulator's activity in the market and the inflow of foreign currency from international partners. Experts note that reaching the mark of 44 UAH per dollar may lead to a corresponding recalculation of prices for imported goods and fuel in the near future.  

The price of diesel fuel in Ukraine may rise to 90 hryvnias per liter due to rising oil prices09.03.26, 15:00 • 1950 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine