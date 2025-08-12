Top official of the Ministry of Defense exposed for a bribe of $1.3 million for the construction of housing for the military

SAP reported suspicion to the acting head of one of the Central Territorial Administrations of the Ministry of Defense, who was exposed for extorting and receiving $1.3 million in illegal benefits for facilitating victory in a competition for land development in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of SAP, according to UNN.

Details

By order of the Deputy Prosecutor General – Head of SAP, the prosecutor reported suspicion to the acting head of one of the Central Territorial Administrations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (who holds a lawyer's certificate), who was exposed for requesting and receiving illegal benefits in a particularly large amount for the construction of housing for servicemen and their family members on a land plot allocated to the Central Territorial Administration. The official's actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the report says.

Law enforcement officers established that the acting head of the administration, using his official position, was to ensure the victory in the competition for the development of a land plot in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital for a predetermined participant for a monetary reward of $1.3 million.

Having involved other persons in the commission of this crime and having decided on the future winning company, the official began the competition. To prevent exposure, the funds were to be transferred in three tranches through bank safe deposit boxes:

$100,000 – to start the competition;

$400,000 – to sign the construction contract;

$800,000 – after the completion of the first phase of construction.

After the announcement of the start of the competition, the director of the company asked to reduce the total amount of illegal benefits to 1 million hryvnias and agreed to immediately provide the first part of the agreed funds. The accomplices of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine official were exposed in early June this year immediately after they received part of the funds. As of today, SAP and NABU have collected enough evidence to report suspicion to the perpetrator of the crime – the head of one of the Central Territorial Administrations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - SAP adds.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that a number of abuses were discovered in Zhytomyr region - 33 million UAH in damages were recorded, and 28 suspicions were reported. Among the suspects are heads of state and communal institutions, contractors, and local government officials.