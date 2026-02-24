Top 10 most popular imported used cars in Ukraine in January named

In January 2026, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that during January, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 17 thousand used cars – thus, every fifth car from this number was under 5 years old.

The largest share in this segment of imported cars was occupied by gasoline cars – 49%.

Next come:

electric vehicles – 29%;

hybrids – 15%;

diesel – 6%;

cars with LPG – 1%.

The most popular used cars under 5 years old were:

NISSAN Rogue - 203 units;

TESLA Model Y - 158 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 152 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 136 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 125 units;

FORD Escape - 87 units;

AUDI Q5 - 86 units;

JEEP Compass - 69 units;

KIA Niro - 66 units;

MAZDA CX-30 - 63 units.

Recall

Last year, Ukrainians bought 96.9 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. Electric vehicles accounted for 60% of this segment.

