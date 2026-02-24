$43.270.01
The Diplomat

Top 10 most popular imported used cars in Ukraine in January named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In January, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old, imported from abroad. Gasoline cars accounted for 49% of this segment, and electric vehicles for 29%.

Top 10 most popular imported used cars in Ukraine in January named

In January 2026, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that during January, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 17 thousand used cars – thus, every fifth car from this number was under 5 years old.

The largest share in this segment of imported cars was occupied by gasoline cars – 49%.

Next come:

  • electric vehicles – 29%;
    • hybrids – 15%;
      • diesel – 6%;
        • cars with LPG – 1%.

          The most popular used cars under 5 years old were:

          • NISSAN Rogue - 203 units;
            • TESLA Model Y - 158 units;
              • MAZDA CX5 - 152 units;
                • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 136 units;
                  • TESLA Model 3 - 125 units;
                    • FORD Escape - 87 units;
                      • AUDI Q5 - 86 units;
                        • JEEP Compass - 69 units;
                          • KIA Niro - 66 units;
                            • MAZDA CX-30 - 63 units.

                              Recall

                              Last year, Ukrainians bought 96.9 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. Electric vehicles accounted for 60% of this segment.

                              Demand for used cars from the USA has increased in Ukraine: the most popular models of 202520.01.26, 15:54 • 3008 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Auto