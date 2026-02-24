Top 10 most popular imported used cars in Ukraine in January named
Kyiv • UNN
In January, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old, imported from abroad. Gasoline cars accounted for 49% of this segment, and electric vehicles for 29%.
In January 2026, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, informs UNN.
It is indicated that during January, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 17 thousand used cars – thus, every fifth car from this number was under 5 years old.
The largest share in this segment of imported cars was occupied by gasoline cars – 49%.
Next come:
- electric vehicles – 29%;
- hybrids – 15%;
- diesel – 6%;
- cars with LPG – 1%.
The most popular used cars under 5 years old were:
- NISSAN Rogue - 203 units;
- TESLA Model Y - 158 units;
- MAZDA CX5 - 152 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 136 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 125 units;
- FORD Escape - 87 units;
- AUDI Q5 - 86 units;
- JEEP Compass - 69 units;
- KIA Niro - 66 units;
- MAZDA CX-30 - 63 units.
Last year, Ukrainians bought 96.9 thousand used cars under 5 years old imported from abroad. Electric vehicles accounted for 60% of this segment.
