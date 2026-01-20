$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 3190 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 7414 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 16741 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 17903 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20035 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19695 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17074 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36259 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67179 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
Demand for used cars from the USA has increased in Ukraine: the most popular models of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

During 2025, almost 61.6 thousand used passenger cars from the USA were registered in Ukraine, which is 48% more than in 2024. The average age of these cars is 5.2 years, and 52% of them are electric vehicles.

Demand for used cars from the USA has increased in Ukraine: the most popular models of 2025

In Ukraine, almost 61.6 thousand used cars from the USA were purchased last year, in 2025, which accounts for 22% of all used passenger cars first registered in 2025. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Details

Compared to 2024, the demand for used cars from the USA increased by 48%.

The average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last year is 5.2 years.

The largest share of this number (52%) belongs to electric vehicles.

Next come:

  • gasoline - 34%
    • hybrid cars - 7%
      • diesel - 4%
        • cars with LPG - 3%

          The top 5 used cars manufactured in the USA include:

          1. TESLA Model Y - 10342 units;
            1. TESLA Model 3 - 9106 units; Escape - 3796 units;
              1. TESLA Model S - 3075 units;
                1. CHEVROLET Bolt - 2965 units.

                  Recall

                  In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier. Throughout 2025, over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles were registered.

                  Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister16.01.26, 10:50 • 28559 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  EconomyAuto