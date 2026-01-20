Demand for used cars from the USA has increased in Ukraine: the most popular models of 2025
Kyiv • UNN
During 2025, almost 61.6 thousand used passenger cars from the USA were registered in Ukraine, which is 48% more than in 2024. The average age of these cars is 5.2 years, and 52% of them are electric vehicles.
In Ukraine, almost 61.6 thousand used cars from the USA were purchased last year, in 2025, which accounts for 22% of all used passenger cars first registered in 2025. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.
Compared to 2024, the demand for used cars from the USA increased by 48%.
The average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last year is 5.2 years.
The largest share of this number (52%) belongs to electric vehicles.
Next come:
- gasoline - 34%
- hybrid cars - 7%
- diesel - 4%
- cars with LPG - 3%
The top 5 used cars manufactured in the USA include:
- TESLA Model Y - 10342 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 9106 units; Escape - 3796 units;
- TESLA Model S - 3075 units;
- CHEVROLET Bolt - 2965 units.
In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier. Throughout 2025, over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles were registered.
