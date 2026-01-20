Demand for used cars from the USA has increased in Ukraine: the most popular models of 2025

In Ukraine, almost 61.6 thousand used cars from the USA were purchased last year, in 2025, which accounts for 22% of all used passenger cars first registered in 2025. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Details

Compared to 2024, the demand for used cars from the USA increased by 48%.

The average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last year is 5.2 years.

The largest share of this number (52%) belongs to electric vehicles.

Next come:

gasoline - 34%

hybrid cars - 7%

diesel - 4%

cars with LPG - 3%

The top 5 used cars manufactured in the USA include:

TESLA Model Y - 10342 units; TESLA Model 3 - 9106 units; Escape - 3796 units; TESLA Model S - 3075 units; CHEVROLET Bolt - 2965 units.

Recall

In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier. Throughout 2025, over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles were registered.

Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister