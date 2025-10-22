Tonight or tomorrow morning: US announces push on sanctions against Russia
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a significant push on sanctions against Russia, expected tonight or tomorrow morning. This comes as the US lifts its ban on Ukraine using Western missiles to strike Russian territory and the EU approves its 19th package of sanctions.
A "significant push" is expected soon regarding the introduction of sanctions against Russia. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as reported by UNN.
This evening or tomorrow morning there will be a significant push on sanctions against Russia
The Donald Trump administration lifted a key ban that restricted Ukraine's use of Western-made long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the WSJ, citing American officials, this decision gives Kyiv more opportunities to attack enemy military targets deep within the Russian Federation.
The European Union today, October 22, approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.