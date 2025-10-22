Tonight or tomorrow morning: US announces push on sanctions against Russia

A "significant push" is expected soon regarding the introduction of sanctions against Russia. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as reported by UNN.

Details

This evening or tomorrow morning there will be a significant push on sanctions against Russia - said Bessent.

Addition

The Donald Trump administration lifted a key ban that restricted Ukraine's use of Western-made long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the WSJ, citing American officials, this decision gives Kyiv more opportunities to attack enemy military targets deep within the Russian Federation.

The European Union today, October 22, approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.