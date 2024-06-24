Tomorrow's shutdown schedules will be valid throughout the day
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks.
On June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The amount of restrictions will be increased from 02:00 to 05:00 and from 12:00 to 23:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks
Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
recall
In winter, Ukrainians can count on electricity for 8-10 hours per day if the air temperature is around 0°c, but the shortage will be greater if the temperature drops below zero.