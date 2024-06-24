ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5816 views

Tomorrow's shutdown schedules will be valid throughout the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22416 views

On Tuesday, June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks.

Tomorrow's shutdown schedules will be valid throughout the day

Tomorrow, June 25, shutdown schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. This was reported in Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

On June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The amount of restrictions will be increased from 02:00 to 05:00 and from 12:00 to 23:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks

- reported in Ukrenergo.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

recall

In winter, Ukrainians can count on electricity for 8-10 hours per day if the air temperature is around 0°c, but the shortage will be greater if the temperature drops below zero.

Iryna Kolesnik

