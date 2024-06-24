Tomorrow's shutdown schedules will be valid throughout the day

Tomorrow, June 25, shutdown schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. This was reported in Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

On June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The amount of restrictions will be increased from 02:00 to 05:00 and from 12:00 to 23:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks - reported in Ukrenergo.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

In winter, Ukrainians can count on electricity for 8-10 hours per day if the air temperature is around 0°c, but the shortage will be greater if the temperature drops below zero.