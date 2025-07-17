Tomorrow Ukraine will be covered by a weather mix: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east

On Friday, July 18, contrasting weather will persist in Ukraine: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east. Rains with thunderstorms are expected almost throughout the country, except for the south. In Kyiv, comfortable +20 will remain, and thunderstorms are also possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to her, on July 18, the following temperature indicators are expected in Ukraine:

west - +17+23;

north - +23+27;

center - +17 – Vinnytsia region and up to +32 - in Dnipropetrovsk region;

east - +27+35;

south - +28+32.

"Rains with thunderstorms everywhere, except for the south, stronger in western areas," the forecaster warned.

She also added that in Kyiv, "the air tomorrow is rahat-lokum!"

"During the day, around +20 degrees. Locally rain, thunderstorm," the forecaster noted.

But from July 21-22, according to her forecasts, an increase in air temperature is expected.

