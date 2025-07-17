Tomorrow Ukraine will be covered by a weather mix: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east

$41.810.01
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11501 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 39100 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 262298 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 148072 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152560 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113599 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293915 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71013 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79510 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91129 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for Germany
July 17, 02:17 AM
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
July 17, 05:27 AM
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service
05:55 AM
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
07:35 AM
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained
09:17 AM
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service
05:55 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 17, 04:00 AM
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 01:16 PM
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas
July 16, 11:57 AM
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 07:40 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Wiesbaden
Cherkasy Oblast
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
07:35 AM
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
July 16, 09:55 AM
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
July 16, 07:38 AM
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica
July 15, 02:33 PM
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter
July 15, 01:05 PM
Forbes
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Tomorrow Ukraine will be covered by a weather mix: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

On Friday, July 18, contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from +17°C in the west to +35°C in the east. Rains with thunderstorms are forecast almost throughout the country, except for the south; in Kyiv, it will be around +20°C.

On Friday, July 18, contrasting weather will persist in Ukraine: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east. Rains with thunderstorms are expected almost throughout the country, except for the south. In Kyiv, comfortable +20 will remain, and thunderstorms are also possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

According to her, on July 18, the following temperature indicators are expected in Ukraine:

  • west - +17+23;
    • north - +23+27;
      • center - +17 – Vinnytsia region and up to +32 - in Dnipropetrovsk region;
        • east - +27+35;
          • south - +28+32.

            "Rains with thunderstorms everywhere, except for the south, stronger in western areas," the forecaster warned.

            She also added that in Kyiv, "the air tomorrow is rahat-lokum!"

            "During the day, around +20 degrees. Locally rain, thunderstorm," the forecaster noted.

            But from July 21-22, according to her forecasts, an increase in air temperature is expected.

            Lightning struck a house with children in Volyn region: fire extinguished16.07.25, 16:23 • 2578 views

