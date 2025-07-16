Lightning struck a house with children in Volyn region: fire extinguished
Kyiv • UNN
In Volyn region, lightning struck a residential building where a mother and three children were staying, causing a fire. The woman managed to lead the children to safety before the arrival of rescuers, who promptly extinguished the blaze.
In the Volyn region, lightning struck and caused a fire in a house where a mother and three young children were present, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
In Volyn, lightning struck a residential building where a mother and three young children were present: a fire broke out. Before the rescuers arrived, the woman managed to lead the children to a safe place and called "101".
Firefighters, as indicated, quickly extinguished the fire and prevented the destruction of the house.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service noted.
