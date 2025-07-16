Lightning struck a house with children in Volyn region: fire extinguished

In the Volyn region, lightning struck and caused a fire in a house where a mother and three young children were present, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Firefighters, as indicated, quickly extinguished the fire and prevented the destruction of the house.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service noted.

