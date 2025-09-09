Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv due to events involving foreign delegations

Tomorrow, traffic in the center of the capital is planned to be restricted. Such measures are likely related to the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which the capital will host tomorrow, reports UNN.

On September 10, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city - reported the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Recall

Seven first ladies will arrive at the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held this year in Kyiv. The wife of the White House chief Donald Trump, Melania, will not participate in the event this time.

The summit will last two days, September 10 and 11.