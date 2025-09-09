Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv due to events involving foreign delegations

$41.250.03
04:05 PM • 4368 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 10921 views
03:59 PM • 10921 views

Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 8402 views
02:25 PM • 8402 views

Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 37398 views
September 9, 07:55 AM • 37398 views

In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 65323 views
September 9, 07:10 AM • 65323 views

Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56704 views
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56704 views

Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 35024 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29716 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28546 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40485 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Popular news
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 11234 views
Zelenskyy: "Sit down and talk," Ukraine is ready for peace talks even without a ceasefire or security guaranteesSeptember 9, 09:26 AM • 4274 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 11944 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 10494 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on womenPhoto12:33 PM • 4962 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 3804 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert

03:59 PM • 10903 views
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 10903 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 41491 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone

September 9, 07:10 AM • 65310 views
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 65310 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market

September 9, 07:01 AM • 56703 views
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56703 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 32235 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 31749 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 30555 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 99766 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 56409 views
Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv due to events involving foreign delegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

On September 10, traffic will be temporarily restricted in the central part of Kyiv. This is likely due to the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will last two days.

Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv due to events involving foreign delegations

Tomorrow, traffic in the center of the capital is planned to be restricted. Such measures are likely related to the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which the capital will host tomorrow, reports UNN.

On September 10, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city 

- reported the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Recall

Seven first ladies will arrive at the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held this year in Kyiv. The wife of the White House chief Donald Trump, Melania, will not participate in the event this time.

The summit will last two days, September 10 and 11.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Donald Trump
Kyiv