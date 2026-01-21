Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will continue to be applied in all regions of Ukraine

On January 22, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 22, hourly outage schedules and power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

