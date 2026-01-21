Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will continue to be applied in all regions of Ukraine

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:14 PM • 4952 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 10783 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 10574 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 20775 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 27035 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 18646 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20414 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38315 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57501 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49525 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth childJanuary 21, 07:22 AM • 10777 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM • 23333 views
Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPDJanuary 21, 09:07 AM • 3640 views
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 6944 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 20924 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One02:44 PM • 10771 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 20761 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 20925 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 27026 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 47501 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Davos
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideo03:49 PM • 1472 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 20934 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 26557 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 23629 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 29543 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times

Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will continue to be applied in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On January 22, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will continue to be applied in all regions of Ukraine

On January 22, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 22, hourly outage schedules and power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine announced a meeting of the "energy Ramstein" in the G7+ format21.01.26, 18:09 • 1092 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine