December 6, 09:02 AM
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be significantly intensified throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On December 7, hourly power outage schedules will be introduced throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 23:59. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On Sunday, December 7, power outage schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

The schedules provide for hourly outages from 00:00 to 23:59, ranging from 3 to 4 turns.

The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

For industry, power limitation schedules will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.

Ukrenergo warned that the schedules may change. "Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region," the company advised.

Recall

Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity due to a massive Russian strike on energy infrastructure. The Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily remained without external power, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine