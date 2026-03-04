Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM 4 March 2026

$43.450.22
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
12:44 PM • 18122 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 24389 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 51450 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65508 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62186 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Electricity outage schedules
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 25436 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 25347 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 26072 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 26158 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 17615 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 8214 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 26280 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 26192 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 6318 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 17712 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 31820 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 39422 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 43382 views
Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM 4 March 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

In Ukraine, on March 5, from 8:00 AM, power limitation and hourly outage schedules will be in effect. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM

In a number of regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 AM, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 5, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- added Ukrenergo.

Ukraine's energy sector lost $24.8 billion in 4 years of the full-scale war - infographic04.03.26, 09:36 • 4454 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine