Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules will be in effect all day

Hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day on July 1, Ukrenergo reports, UNN reports.

"TOMORROW, ON JULY 1, consumption restriction measures will be applied throughout the day," Ukrenergo said.

Ukrenergo pointed out that the reason for the operation of the grid during the whole day is the increase in energy consumption due to the heat

The current schedules of hourly outages are available on the websites of regional power distribution companies and on their social media pages.

The Ministry of Energy reported on the most difficult situation in the power system