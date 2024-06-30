The Ministry of Energy reported on the most difficult situation in the power system

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 79069 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99640 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177913 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223494 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137655 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365363 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180932 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149199 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197687 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70586 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65353 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 79070 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 80181 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99641 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6790 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14588 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35811 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37523 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Ministry of Energy reported on the most difficult situation in the power system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50944 views

The most difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system remains in the frontline areas due to hostile shelling of civilian energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy reported on the most difficult situation in the power system

In Ukraine, the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas.  Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The most difficult situation (in the power system - ed.) remains in the frontline areas. Over the past day, for example, the enemy shelled civilian energy infrastructure facilities, there are power lines down, and power engineers are working 24/7. There are wounded power plant workers. Therefore, today the stability of energy supply depends on efficient consumption, among other things. High air temperatures cause excessive consumption of electricity, in particular through the use of energy-intensive appliances such as air conditioners

- Kolisnyk said. 

The Ministry of Energy called on household consumers to consume electricity efficiently and economically, because  it helps to stabilize the energy system  based on the available electricity. 

We import electricity and use the generation that we have. In fact, we are using all available resources to cover our consumption. However, this is not enough, as the enemy has damaged maneuvering generation, hydro generation, and thermal generation after 8 complex attacks on civilian energy infrastructure facilities, which is 9 gigawatts of capacity. In order to reduce the hours of electricity restrictions, we need assistance in terms of economical consumption, in particular during morning and evening peaks

- Kolisnyk said. 

Addendum Addendum

The IMF predicts that Ukraine's electricity deficit will be eliminated by early 2026.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40