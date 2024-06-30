The Ministry of Energy reported on the most difficult situation in the power system

In Ukraine, the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The most difficult situation (in the power system - ed.) remains in the frontline areas. Over the past day, for example, the enemy shelled civilian energy infrastructure facilities, there are power lines down, and power engineers are working 24/7. There are wounded power plant workers. Therefore, today the stability of energy supply depends on efficient consumption, among other things. High air temperatures cause excessive consumption of electricity, in particular through the use of energy-intensive appliances such as air conditioners - Kolisnyk said.

The Ministry of Energy called on household consumers to consume electricity efficiently and economically, because it helps to stabilize the energy system based on the available electricity.

We import electricity and use the generation that we have. In fact, we are using all available resources to cover our consumption. However, this is not enough, as the enemy has damaged maneuvering generation, hydro generation, and thermal generation after 8 complex attacks on civilian energy infrastructure facilities, which is 9 gigawatts of capacity. In order to reduce the hours of electricity restrictions, we need assistance in terms of economical consumption, in particular during morning and evening peaks - Kolisnyk said.

The IMF predicts that Ukraine's electricity deficit will be eliminated by early 2026.