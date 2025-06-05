Tom Hanks publicly spoke for the first time about his daughter's громкий memoirs, in which she told about family violence

After the publication of the sensational memoirs of Elizabeth Ann Hanks' daughter, in which she described emotional and physical abuse in childhood, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks spoke publicly for the first time.

The actor supported her openness, called the book a "pride" and praised her honesty and literary courage, without denying the woman's confessions.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to Pagesix.

Details

Tom Hanks has publicly commented on the frank memoirs of his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, in which she spoke about her difficult childhood and alleged abuse by her mother, Samantha Lewis.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood during the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme", the actor stated that he is proud of her frankness.

It's a pride, because, I think, she shares it with me, she has been very open about the process" - said Tom

Hanks also noted the depth of his daughter's self-reflection and her willingness to touch on painful topics.

"I'm not surprised that my daughter had enough ability, as well as curiosity, and also, I would say, perhaps, the ability to "shoot herself in the foot" to explore this thing, about which, I think, she was incredibly honest," he added.

What Tom Hanks' daughter's book tells In her book "10: Memoirs of Family and the Open Road," Elizabeth talks about moving to Sacramento after her parents' divorce, a difficult relationship with her mother, Samantha Lewis' mental health problems, and abuse.

She pushed me, shook me, pulled my hair and locked me in the closet once or twice… she told me that there were men hiding in her closet waiting for us to fall asleep to come out and do terrible things - wrote Elizabeth.

She detailed her lifestyle with her mother, saying that she was never told to brush her teeth, and "there was either a lot of food or nothing at all." Elizabeth also claimed that Lewis discussed her miscarriages with her and suggested that her daughter "join them in eternal uncertainty."

The book also states that when Elizabeth was in seventh grade, she moved to Los Angeles to her father after "the emotional abuse from her mother turned into physical abuse."

