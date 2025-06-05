$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4452 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 34042 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 72532 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 50425 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 50977 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49437 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31592 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 29926 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 22088 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 22601 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tom Hanks publicly spoke for the first time about his daughter's громкий memoirs, in which she told about family violence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The actor commented for the first time on his daughter's memoirs, in which she told about violence in childhood. Hanks is proud of her frankness and courage to touch painful topics.

Tom Hanks publicly spoke for the first time about his daughter's громкий memoirs, in which she told about family violence

After the publication of the sensational memoirs of Elizabeth Ann Hanks' daughter, in which she described emotional and physical abuse in childhood, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks spoke publicly for the first time.

The actor supported her openness, called the book a "pride" and praised her honesty and literary courage, without denying the woman's confessions.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to Pagesix.

Details

Tom Hanks has publicly commented on the frank memoirs of his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, in which she spoke about her difficult childhood and alleged abuse by her mother, Samantha Lewis.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood during the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme", the actor stated that he is proud of her frankness.

It's a pride, because, I think, she shares it with me, she has been very open about the process"

- said Tom

Hanks also noted the depth of his daughter's self-reflection and her willingness to touch on painful topics.

"I'm not surprised that my daughter had enough ability, as well as curiosity, and also, I would say, perhaps, the ability to "shoot herself in the foot" to explore this thing, about which, I think, she was incredibly honest," he added.

What Tom Hanks' daughter's book tells In her book "10: Memoirs of Family and the Open Road," Elizabeth talks about moving to Sacramento after her parents' divorce, a difficult relationship with her mother, Samantha Lewis' mental health problems, and abuse.

She pushed me, shook me, pulled my hair and locked me in the closet once or twice… she told me that there were men hiding in her closet waiting for us to fall asleep to come out and do terrible things

- wrote Elizabeth.

She detailed her lifestyle with her mother, saying that she was never told to brush her teeth, and "there was either a lot of food or nothing at all." Elizabeth also claimed that Lewis discussed her miscarriages with her and suggested that her daughter "join them in eternal uncertainty."

The book also states that when Elizabeth was in seventh grade, she moved to Los Angeles to her father after "the emotional abuse from her mother turned into physical abuse." 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Los Angeles
