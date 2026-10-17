Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into Scientology

American actress and television host Jenny McCarthy said that Hollywood star Tom Cruise allegedly tried to get her and actor Jim Carrey involved in Scientology. According to her, this happened during Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006. Entertainment Weekly reports, UNN writes.

Details

McCarthy spoke about the events on her podcast. She claims that during the pre-wedding dinner, she sensed an unusual atmosphere among the guests associated with the Church of Scientology.

The moment when she asked for permission to hold Cruise and Holmes's young daughter, Suri, particularly stuck in the actress's memory. According to McCarthy, after her request, a tense silence fell among those present.

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McCarthy also recalled an awkward encounter with Scientology leader David Miscavige. She believes that she unintentionally offended him during their conversation, after which she sensed a cold attitude toward her.

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According to the actress, Cruise had previously invited her and Jim Carrey to Aspen. However, Carrey declined the trip because he feared they would be pressured to get involved in Scientology.

McCarthy is convinced that attempts were indeed made to interest them in the religious movement while they were interacting with the star couple. At the same time, this remains her personal assessment of the events.

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