Together we will defend our right to life, our God-given land: Zelenskyy during the second military prayer breakfast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The President of Ukraine addressed the participants of the military prayer breakfast on December 6, thanking them for their unity and support of Ukrainian defenders. He emphasized the symbolism of the day, which combines a state and spiritual holiday.

Together we will defend our right to life, our God-given land: Zelenskyy during the second military prayer breakfast

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and St. Nicholas Day, the President of Ukraine addressed the participants of the second military prayer breakfast in history. He thanked those present for their unity and support for Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

The President emphasized the symbolism of the day, which unites a state and a spiritual holiday.

Together we will defend our right to life, our God-given land, we will defend our future and a just peace. I thank you for the fact that not one prayer will be dedicated to all this today

- he stated.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the unity of the participants is palpable during this event. The address included words of support for Ukrainian families and children.

On this day, I believe that every child in Ukraine will receive what they have long deserved – silence instead of strikes, calm instead of air raid sirens, reliable peace instead of all evil. Thank you all for your support, for every warm word and every good deed for the sake of Ukraine

said the President.

The President emphasized the importance of prayer, support, and unity during the war.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded servicemen in one of Kyiv's medical facilities, thanking them for their service and presenting state awards. The Head of State also awarded medics for their work in saving the lives of defenders.

Alla Kiosak

