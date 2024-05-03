Today's exchange rate: what's the situation in banks and exchangers

The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar by 10 kopecks and slightly weakened it against the euro, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

On May 3, the NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the dollar at 39.5345 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 10 kopecks against the dollar. At the same time, the official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro was set at 42.3098 UAH/euro, weakening it by 1 kopeck against the euro.

According to monitoring platforms, as of 10:05 a.m., the average dollar exchange rate in banks ranged from 39.40 UAH/USD for buying to 39.90 UAH/USD for selling. In terms of the euro, the figures were 42.30 UAH/euro and 42.90 UAH/euro, respectively.

The cash exchange rate in exchangers for the dollar was set at 39.75 UAH/USD for buying and 39.85 UAH/USD for selling, and for the euro at 42.70 UAH/€ and 42.85 UAH/€, respectively.

On the interbank market, as of 10:22 a.m., prices for the dollar ranged from 39.48 UAH/USD for buying to 39.50 UAH/USD for selling, and for the euro - 42.3659 UAH/€ and 42.3874 UAH/€, respectively.

Pyshnyi: the hryvnia exchange rate fluctuations we are currently witnessing do not pose any threat