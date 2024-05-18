Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people: how many indigenous people of Crimea died as a result of criminal deportation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83314 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107795 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150614 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154615 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174235 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165484 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148354 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33709 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31898 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65891 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60108 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224703 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112992 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113881 views
Actual
Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people: how many indigenous people of Crimea died as a result of criminal deportation

Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people: how many indigenous people of Crimea died as a result of criminal deportation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26223 views

On May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of Crimean Tatars through forced deportation in 1944, when up to 425,000 people were deported and up to 42% of them died.

Today, on May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, which was recognized as genocide by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The mass deportation of the indigenous population of Crimea from the peninsula by freight cars took place on May 18-21, 1944, on Stalin's personal order. The arrival of the trains to the remote corners of the then USSR ended on June 4.

Crimean Tatars were accused of allegedly collaborating with Nazi Germany on a massive scale.

At the moment, there is no absolutely accurate data on how many Crimean Tatars were forcibly removed from the peninsula, and how many of them died during or in the first years after the deportation.

According to various estimates, between 190 and 425 thousand Crimean Tatars were deported. Of these, 27% to 42% died on the way or in the first years after the forced transportation.

Crimean Tatars did not want to accept forced resettlement, and they organized daring escapes. One of the most massive occurred in 1948. More than eight thousand Crimean Tatars left their special settlements without permission. However, almost all of the fugitives were detained and punished.

Since 1994, May 18 has been marked as the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of the Victims of the Deportation of the Crimean Tatar People. After Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014, this date also became the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People.

In 2015, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide and established the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People.

On the anniversary of the tragedy of mass deportation: the flag of the Crimean Tatar people was raised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine5/17/24, 1:53 PM • 17337 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
germanyGermany
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising