Today, a siren sounds at all railway stations in Ukraine in memory of the defenders who died for independence

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
05:00 AM • 4732 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 31743 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 49398 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 119552 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 65610 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 76629 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 111946 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 125293 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105816 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 118271 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28PhotoAugust 28, 09:04 PM • 8182 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 11966 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 9608 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 10650 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 6184 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 4710 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 31729 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 61019 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 119542 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 199095 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 128492 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 158715 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 160755 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 150729 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 181262 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
T-72

Today, a siren sounds at all railway stations in Ukraine in memory of the defenders who died for independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

A symbolic siren sounded at all railway stations in Ukraine. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of the defenders who died for independence.

Today, a siren sounds at all railway stations in Ukraine in memory of the defenders who died for independence

At all railway stations in Ukraine today, a symbolic whistle sounds in memory of the defenders who died for independence and sovereignty, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.

At all railway stations in Ukraine today, a symbolic whistle sounds in honor of the memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence and sovereignty of the state. Eternal memory and glory to everyone who gave their lives for our freedom!

- emphasized in UZ.

In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA29.08.25, 07:18 • 2120 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine