Today, a siren sounds at all railway stations in Ukraine in memory of the defenders who died for independence

Kyiv • UNN
At all railway stations in Ukraine today, a symbolic whistle sounds in honor of the memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence and sovereignty of the state. Eternal memory and glory to everyone who gave their lives for our freedom!
