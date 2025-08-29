Today, a siren sounds at all railway stations in Ukraine in memory of the defenders who died for independence

At all railway stations in Ukraine today, a symbolic whistle sounds in memory of the defenders who died for independence and sovereignty, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.

At all railway stations in Ukraine today, a symbolic whistle sounds in honor of the memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence and sovereignty of the state. Eternal memory and glory to everyone who gave their lives for our freedom! - emphasized in UZ.

In Kyiv, metro traffic will stop for one minute today - KMDA