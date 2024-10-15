To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center

Kyiv

 • 14590 views

The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.

To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center

In the Kyiv region, efforts are underway to improve services and create a rehabilitation center with a complete treatment cycle. First of all, it is about providing medical care for mine-blast injuries. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on his Facebook page, according to UNN.  

According to the head of the RMA, the rehabilitation center of the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1 was visited by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Sweden Akko Ankarberg Johansson, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, and world-renowned rehabilitation specialist Klas Hultling. The innovative rehabilitation center of the national RECOVERY network operates on the basis of this medical facility. It has 12 inclusive wards with 30 beds, as well as an additional 20 beds for palliative care.

"However, we are already working to improve services and create a rehabilitation center with a complete treatment cycle. First of all, we are talking about providing medical care for mine-blast injuries. With the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen, we have already launched a project to build a new clinic building with a modern operating and intensive care unit, diagnostic department and orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Modern and effective rehabilitation can change the life of a person with injuries. Swedish rehabilitation specialist Klas Hultling knows this from his own experience. His book "SPINALIS. New Strength for the Injured Spinal Cord" was a breakthrough in the field of rehabilitation at the time. Last year, he presented the book to First Lady Olena Zelenska. She offered to translate it into Ukrainian. Today, the Ukrainian version of the manual was presented, which will be useful for rehabilitation specialists.

40 years ago, Klas Hultling suffered a severe spinal cord injury while diving. He was only 31 years old. However, the doctor did not lose heart. He founded the Stiftelsen Spinalis Foundation, opened a specialized clinic in Stockholm, and is developing modern rehabilitation techniques. And he proved that even with spinal cord injuries it is possible to live an active life. 

"The professor is ready to share his experience with our doctors. In the context of the war with Russia, this is especially important, given the number of Ukrainians who suffer combat injuries. Swedish Minister of Health Akko Ankarberg Johansson also assured of her support for Ukrainian doctors. Psychological assistance is also an important component," added the head of the CRMA.

The Kyiv region is actively implementing the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" initiated by Olena Zelenska. After all, the restoration of the country begins with the restoration of the individual.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv region
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stockholm
Viktor Lyashko
Sweden
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
