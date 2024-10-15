To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center
Kyiv • UNN
The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.
In the Kyiv region, efforts are underway to improve services and create a rehabilitation center with a complete treatment cycle. First of all, it is about providing medical care for mine-blast injuries. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on his Facebook page, according to UNN.
According to the head of the RMA, the rehabilitation center of the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1 was visited by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Sweden Akko Ankarberg Johansson, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, and world-renowned rehabilitation specialist Klas Hultling. The innovative rehabilitation center of the national RECOVERY network operates on the basis of this medical facility. It has 12 inclusive wards with 30 beds, as well as an additional 20 beds for palliative care.
"However, we are already working to improve services and create a rehabilitation center with a complete treatment cycle. First of all, we are talking about providing medical care for mine-blast injuries. With the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen, we have already launched a project to build a new clinic building with a modern operating and intensive care unit, diagnostic department and orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory," Ruslan Kravchenko said.
Modern and effective rehabilitation can change the life of a person with injuries. Swedish rehabilitation specialist Klas Hultling knows this from his own experience. His book "SPINALIS. New Strength for the Injured Spinal Cord" was a breakthrough in the field of rehabilitation at the time. Last year, he presented the book to First Lady Olena Zelenska. She offered to translate it into Ukrainian. Today, the Ukrainian version of the manual was presented, which will be useful for rehabilitation specialists.
40 years ago, Klas Hultling suffered a severe spinal cord injury while diving. He was only 31 years old. However, the doctor did not lose heart. He founded the Stiftelsen Spinalis Foundation, opened a specialized clinic in Stockholm, and is developing modern rehabilitation techniques. And he proved that even with spinal cord injuries it is possible to live an active life.
"The professor is ready to share his experience with our doctors. In the context of the war with Russia, this is especially important, given the number of Ukrainians who suffer combat injuries. Swedish Minister of Health Akko Ankarberg Johansson also assured of her support for Ukrainian doctors. Psychological assistance is also an important component," added the head of the CRMA.
The Kyiv region is actively implementing the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" initiated by Olena Zelenska. After all, the restoration of the country begins with the restoration of the individual.