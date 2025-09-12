"To be brave is to be cautious": S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 creators and the State Emergency Service warn about mine danger

The creators of the cult Ukrainian computer game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reminded about the importance of protecting oneself from mine danger. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As noted by the service, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, about 23% of Ukraine's territory remains potentially dangerous due to mining and contamination with explosive objects. They added that as a result of active hostilities and constant shelling, even previously surveyed areas can conceal a deadly threat, and it will take decades to completely clear the territories of explosive objects.

The most at-risk group is boys aged 14–17, who spend more time outside the home, exploring new, including potentially dangerous, territories. At the same time, they actively play computer games, which can somewhat "blur" and reduce the sense of risk in the real world. But, unlike in a game, there is no "save" function in life to turn back time and avoid danger - stated the State Emergency Service.

It was for this purpose that this special project was created together with the developers of the cult game. The voice-over for the video is read by actor Dmytro Havrylov - he voiced the main character of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, a character named Yevhen Martynenko, better known by the call sign "Skif".

Listen carefully, stalker! This is important - it's not about games. See - a hand fragmentation grenade? This is not a prop. This is a dangerous zone. If you see it - don't approach. Not even a step. Turn around and walk away, as if from an anomaly. Explosive objects are insidious. They are not immediately visible. A mistake can be the last one. Don't touch anything suspicious. No wires, no boxes, no toys. Remember, don't approach, don't touch. Remember, don't approach, don't touch. Go back the same way. Call 101. The Zone, like real life, does not forgive mistakes. To be brave, stalker - is to be careful - the video says.

Reference

After the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which took place on November 20, 2024, Ukrainian providers reported an overload of backbone channels due to massive game downloads. Users across the country experienced a significant decrease in internet speed.

The game developer, GSC Game World, announced on the third day after the release that one million copies of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl had been sold.

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Phenomenon: How the Game's Release Sparked a Surge in Gaming Gadgets Sales