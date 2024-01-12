Times: Britain and the US may strike Houthi positions in Yemen tonight

The United States and the United Kingdom will launch air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen on the night of January 12. The Times writes about it, UNN reports.

It is noted that Rishi Sunak authorized British air strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen to repel attacks by Iranian-backed rebels on ships in the Red Sea.

The UK is expected to join the US and other allies in the mission. Houthi attacks have severely disrupted international trade on what is a key route between Europe and Asia.

The Prime Minister has called an emergency cabinet meeting for 19:45 to brief ministers on British military involvement.

In response to media reports of a possible attack, the leader of the Iranian-backed Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday that in the event of an attack, the Houthis would fight back, meaning that any conflict in the Red Sea would be expanded.

Any American attack will not go unanswered. The response will be bigger than the attack that was carried out with 20 drones and a few missiles Al-Houthi said in a televised address.

