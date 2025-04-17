Time for a tan: Over 20 degrees Celsius expected in Ukraine on Friday and the weekend

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3238 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10614 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12982 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16365 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22568 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37716 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49469 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64774 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83774 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113556 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 2148 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13531 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83766 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85699 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96798 views
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 3024 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14143 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111147 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53521 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53230 views
Time for a tan: Over 20 degrees Celsius expected in Ukraine on Friday and the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4144 views

According to weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, it will be sunny and warm in Ukraine on Friday and the weekend, with air temperatures rising to +24 degrees Celsius. Dry weather is expected for Easter, with only a slight chance of rain in the west.

Time for a tan: Over 20 degrees Celsius expected in Ukraine on Friday and the weekend

On Friday, most of our territory will be dry and sunny. It will rain only around the Carpathians. The thermometer will reach +23. On Saturday, the air temperature in the western regions will drop to a still comfortable +16+19, and in the rest of the territory it will remain above +20. The weather will also please with the sun and hot +20+24 on Easter.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on Friday, +20+23 degrees during the day, +16+20 degrees in cities and towns near the seas. Rains will pass only in Zakarpattia and around the Carpathians tomorrow. Most of our territory is dry and sunny

- Didenko notes.

However, the weather forecaster added that slight gusts of wind are possible in the eastern regions, which will intensify closer to the south. On Saturday, April 19, it will be a little cooler, but the air temperature will remain quite comfortable.

On Saturday, a decrease in air temperature to +16+19 degrees during the day is expected in the western part, in general +20+24 degrees are expected in Ukraine on April 19

- the weather forecaster informed.

However, summer weather will return on Easter and the thermometer will jump up again. However, slight precipitation is forecast in the western regions.

On Sunday, Easter, it will be warm again everywhere, the air temperature in Ukraine will be +20+24 degrees during the day. Dry sunny weather will prevail on April 20, only light rain is likely in the western regions. The wind will subside on Easter, it will be gentle

- says Didenko.

The weather in the capital is also expected to be dry and warm. According to the weather forecaster, on Friday and on the weekend, Kyiv residents can expect +20+23 degrees.

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report15.04.25, 23:40 • 3850 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Ukraine
