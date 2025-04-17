Time for a tan: Over 20 degrees Celsius expected in Ukraine on Friday and the weekend

On Friday, most of our territory will be dry and sunny. It will rain only around the Carpathians. The thermometer will reach +23. On Saturday, the air temperature in the western regions will drop to a still comfortable +16+19, and in the rest of the territory it will remain above +20. The weather will also please with the sun and hot +20+24 on Easter.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on Friday, +20+23 degrees during the day, +16+20 degrees in cities and towns near the seas. Rains will pass only in Zakarpattia and around the Carpathians tomorrow. Most of our territory is dry and sunny - Didenko notes.

However, the weather forecaster added that slight gusts of wind are possible in the eastern regions, which will intensify closer to the south. On Saturday, April 19, it will be a little cooler, but the air temperature will remain quite comfortable.

On Saturday, a decrease in air temperature to +16+19 degrees during the day is expected in the western part, in general +20+24 degrees are expected in Ukraine on April 19 - the weather forecaster informed.

However, summer weather will return on Easter and the thermometer will jump up again. However, slight precipitation is forecast in the western regions.

On Sunday, Easter, it will be warm again everywhere, the air temperature in Ukraine will be +20+24 degrees during the day. Dry sunny weather will prevail on April 20, only light rain is likely in the western regions. The wind will subside on Easter, it will be gentle - says Didenko.

The weather in the capital is also expected to be dry and warm. According to the weather forecaster, on Friday and on the weekend, Kyiv residents can expect +20+23 degrees.

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report