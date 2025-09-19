Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci announce separation

Photo: www.instagram.com/burtonbellucci

Famous director Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci announced their separation, emphasizing that it was a mutual decision. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

Hollywood director Tim Burton and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci announced their separation on Friday.

With great respect and deep care for each other, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to separate - reads the joint statement.

Previous relationships of the stars

Bellucci has two children from her 14-year marriage to French actor and co-star of the film "Irreversible" Vincent Cassel, which ended in 2013.

Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. The couple also has two children together.

Addition

In 2023, Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023, and he offered her a role in last year's horror comedy "Beetlejuice," a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster.

Bellucci played Dolores, an evil, Frankenstein-like creature seeking revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

