TikTok is available again in Russia, but not for long

The short video service TikTok has become fully accessible to users from Russia, according to the Russian news agency TASS, UNN reports . However, some time after the news of TikTok's availability, it became known that the service was again partially blocked for residents of the Russian Federation.

Details

According to Russian media, in Russia, users of the service's Android and iOS mobile apps can once again watch videos and publish their own videos.

On March 6, 2022, the social network TikTok disabled the ability to post new videos and launch live broadcasts for users from Russia. This was due to the adoption of a law on the dissemination of information about the Russian army. Users from Russia were also unable to watch videos from other countries.

Now, according to TASS, Russian users can watch videos and upload their own videos. At the same time, DTF writes that some users still cannot watch videos by foreign content creators. Perhaps the restrictions depend on the provider.

In mid-April 2024, the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers proposed that Roskomnadzor consider blocking TikTok in Russia. Experts believe that Russian social networks will increase their audience by about 30 million people, which is the current audience of the Russian segment of the app. The regulator has already accepted the request and will consider it by May 8.

Added

Some time after the news about TikTok's availability, it became known that the service was again partially blocked for residents of the Russian Federation. A message about the restrictions appears on the main screen: "We have restricted some TikTok features in your region. You will temporarily be unable to post videos or go live. We'll let you know when these features are available again.

The reason for the short unlock is still unknown.

