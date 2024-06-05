Tik Tok failed the test for its ability to detect misinformation about EU elections

TikTok did not reveal any misinformation about the EU elections. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and information security SPRAVDI, reports UNN.

Details

The human rights organization Global Witness created 16 ads with disinformation about the European Parliament elections, but the social network TikTok could not detect their false information.

The ads inspired voting via the Internet and SMS messages, containing false data about voters.

Despite the fact that the ad violated TikTok's policy, all 16 ads were approved due to a moderator error. While other social networks rejected or partially rejected these advertising materials, social network X rejected all 16 disinformation ads, and YouTube – 14.

