Thunderstorms in parts of Ukraine and up to 29°: weather forecast for today

In Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in some places on the Right Bank this afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 11°C at night to 29°C during the day, and gusty winds in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation at night, and short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places on the Right Bank during the day.

The wind is mostly easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in Crimea and Azov during the day.

Temperatures will be 11-16° at night, 21-26° during the day, up to 29° in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 6-11° at night, 17-22° during the day.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region at night without precipitation, during the day in some places light short-term rain, thunderstorm. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°, in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 24-26°.