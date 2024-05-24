Thunderstorms in parts of Ukraine and up to 29°: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
No precipitation at night, no precipitation during the day on May 24 in Ukraine, during the day in some places on the Right Bank short-term rains, thunderstorms, temperature at night 11-16°C, during the day 21-26°C, in the southern regions up to 29°C.
In Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in some places on the Right Bank this afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 11°C at night to 29°C during the day, and gusty winds in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation at night, and short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places on the Right Bank during the day.
The wind is mostly easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in Crimea and Azov during the day.
Temperatures will be 11-16° at night, 21-26° during the day, up to 29° in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 6-11° at night, 17-22° during the day.
Weather in the capital region
In the Kyiv region at night without precipitation, during the day in some places light short-term rain, thunderstorm. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°, in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 24-26°.